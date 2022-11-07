About 80,000 mobilized troops in combat zone in Ukraine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 80,000 mobilized people are currently in the combat zone in Ukraine, with about 50,000 actively taking part in hostilities in the region.

Putin made the announcement in a meeting with Igor Rudenya, governor of Tver Oblast, during a trip to the region.

Tver, the administrative center of the oblast, is 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest of Russia's capital Moscow.

His remarks came after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Tuesday that 87,000 of 300,000 mobilized people have already been sent to the combat zone in Ukraine.

"87,000 people were sent to the combat areas after additional training and combat coordination. The combat coordination of the formed units is being completed at the training grounds. The main efforts are focused on field training, the ability to use means of communication, navigation, and reconnaissance," Shoygu said.

The Defense Ministry also announced on Tuesday the beginning of the autumn conscription in Russia.

This year 120,000 people have to report to the military under conscription, according to the ministry.

On Sept. 21-Oct. 28, Russia also carried out a partial military mobilization, under which 300,000 recruits were enlisted into the army.