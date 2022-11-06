News World Zelensky wants crowdfunding for sea drone fleet

"We will start another fundraising campaign next week, we want to collect funds for a whole fleet of sea drones," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address on Saturday evening. "The purpose of these drones is clear. "Everyone has already seen how it works."

After the attack by Ukrainian sea drones against the Russian Black Sea Fleet in their naval port near Sevastopol in Crimea, Ukraine wants to buy more weapons of this type.



According to Ukrainian accounts, three Russian warships were hit in the attack on Sevastopol last weekend, including the new flagship "Admiral Makarov".



The Russian military has only admitted some minor damage without providing more details.



After the outbreak of war, Ukraine set up the Internet platform United24, through which around $220 million have already been donated for arms purchases, according to Kyiv.



