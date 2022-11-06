Wildfire continues to rage along Bulgarian-Greek border

Bulgarian firefighters continued on Sunday to battle a wildfire raging for days along the country's border with Greece as high southerly winds drove the flames northwards towards Bulgaria and prevented the use of a firefighting helicopter.



The area ravaged by the fire, which has taken hold in impassable terrain in the mountainous region of the Rhodope Mountains, remains relatively small in Bulgaria, fire chief Sergei Saimov told state radio on Sunday. The blaze extends along a line of 20 kilometres.



At least 850 hectares of shrubs and trees on the Greek side of the border have been burnt.



The region has experienced high temperatures and dry conditions for weeks.



