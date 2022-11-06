US privately told Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: Report

The US privately told Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia, asking officials in Kyiv to abandon peace talks conditioned to Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from office, according to a report Saturday.

The Washington Post, citing those familiar with the discussions, said officials from the Biden administration do not intend to push Ukraine to the negotiating table.

"Rather, they called it a calculated attempt to ensure the government in Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come," it said. "The encouragement is aimed not at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but ensuring it maintains a moral high ground in the eyes of its international backers."

The report said the Biden administration's position on Ukraine is complex and US officials hope for a resolution, which it noted, heavily affects the global economy and has prompted fears of a nuclear war .

The report came one day after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Ukraine for meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his senior officials, according to the White House.

During his visit, Sullivan emphasized "the United States' steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.



