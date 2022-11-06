UN urges Musk to put respecting human rights at centre of Twitter

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has urged Elon Musk to ensure human rights are central to the management of social media platform Twitter.



As the new owner of the company, Musk has "enormous responsibilities given the platform's influential role as a digital space," Türk wrote in an open letter.



"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution."



The letter follows reports Twitter's entire human rights team and all but two of the ethical AI team were sacked after Musk's takeover, which was not "an encouraging start," Türk said.



He urged Musk to protect free speech, to avoid amplifying content that harms other people's rights and privacy, and to ensure Twitter did not incite discrimination, hostility or violence.



"Twitter has much to offer to our common agenda for a better world, but we need to be clear-eyed as to what is required to make that a reality," Türk said.



