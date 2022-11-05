Zelensky sees no willingness to negotiate on the part of Russia

NewsWorldZelensky sees no willingness to negotiate on the part of Russia
"We are now ready for peace, a fair and just peace. We have declared the formula for it many times," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement while pointing out that Ukraine sees no willingness on the part of Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees no willingness on the part of Moscow to negotiate an end to the war against his country.
Russia is sending tens or hundreds of thousands of people to fight; but those who want to negotiate will not let people die in the "meat grinder," Zelensky said in his daily video message broadcast in Kyiv on Friday evening.
"We are now ready for peace, a fair and just peace. We have declared the formula for it many times," Zelensky said. Above all, the president said, Russia must respect Ukraine's borders and its territorial integrity under UN law.
The Ukrainian head of state accused Russia of misleading everyone with the negotiations on an end to the conflict recently offered also to foreign interlocutors. It is true, he said, that Moscow had declared an end to the partial mobilization of army reservists. "But in reality, Russia continues to collect people in its regions and on our territories that are occupied in order to let them die."
Zelensky had repeatedly demanded a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory as a precondition for peace talks. In addition, he now said that Russia must take responsibility for the terror campaign against Ukraine. Moscow must punish war criminals and compensate for the damages, he demanded.