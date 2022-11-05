News World Zelensky sees no willingness to negotiate on the part of Russia

"We are now ready for peace, a fair and just peace. We have declared the formula for it many times," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement while pointing out that Ukraine sees no willingness on the part of Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.

DPA WORLD Published November 05,2022