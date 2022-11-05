Venezuelan migrants stranded at Mexican border request humanitarian plane to return home

Venezuelan migrants flee from the Border Patrol agents of the El Paso sector during a demonstration against U.S. immigration policies in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on October 31, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded at the Mexican border requested a humanitarian plane for a safe return home, media outlets said Friday.

The request came after the U.S. announced new restrictions on irregular migrants and toughened measures at the border, according to media reports in Mexico.

Mexican authorities said about 100 migrants departed from Felipe Angeles International Airport on a Venezuelan airlines plane.

The Venezuelan Embassy announced it will request a humanitarian flight from Caracas and said it will do everything to help the migrants.

Mexican officials said there could be more flights, adding that 300 additional Venezuelans will soon be sent home.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry also underscored that facilities will be provided to migrants who want to return to their countries.

The Venezuelan government announced that 30,000 citizens have returned as part of voluntary "Return to the Motherland" practices it issued for those who emigrated.























