News World Putin accuses West of aiming at "weakening, dividing and destroying" Russia

"The so-called friends of Ukraine have pushed the situation to a point where it became dangerous for Russia and suicidal for the Ukrainian people," Putin said in Moscow on Friday, according to Russian news agency reports. Putin said the Western policy was aimed at "weakening, dividing, destroying Russia."

DPA WORLD Published November 05,2022 Subscribe