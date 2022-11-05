News World Prison sentence for climate activist after attack on Vermeer painting

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge views Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer during a visit to the Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, October 11, 2016. (REUTERS File Photo)

A third climate activist has been sentenced to two months in prison after an attack on the world-famous "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting by Johannes Vermeer in The Hague.



One month of the sentence was suspended, a court in the Dutch city ruled on Friday. The glazed painting in the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague had not been damaged during the action.



The protester, who is from Belgium, had poured red dye on another climate activist in the Mauritshuis last week and then glued his hand to the wall behind the painting.



He said he had regretted the act before the judge. His defence lawyer announced that he would appeal against the verdict.



The two other men involved in the action had already been sentenced to two months in prison on Wednesday evening. One of them appealed against the sentence. One of the activists had stuck his head to the glass of the frame while the other had filmed the action.



The protesters belong to the climate protection movement Just Stop Oil.







































