NATO chief Stoltenberg: Putin started Ukraine war, and he can end this war tomorrow

NATO and Türkiye agree on the "importance of supporting Ukraine to end this war of aggression by Russia," according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg, who arrived in Türkiye on a three-day visit on Thursday, praised Ankara's role during the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Saturday, a day after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, he said: "I commended Erdoğan and Türkiye for what they have done, both in providing support to Ukraine, but also in facilitating the deal enabling the export of grain from Ukraine."

"This is important for the whole world, especially the poor world, and it helps to reduce food prices. Türkiye has played a key role in making that possible," he said.

Stoltenberg reiterated that the Ukraine conflict is a "war of choice."

"This is Russia, President Vladimir Putin invading another country … We have to understand that President Putin started this war. This is a war of choice, and he can end this war tomorrow," he said.

Emphasizing Ukraine's "right to defend themselves" and reclaim its territory, Stoltenberg said: "If President Putin and Russia stops fighting, then we'll have peace. If President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and Ukraine stop fighting, then Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent and sovereign nation."

He said the international community has the "responsibility to support Ukraine to enable them to defend themselves."

"Of course, I hope that this war will end at some stage at the negotiating table. But we also know that what Ukraine can achieve around that table in negotiations is absolutely dependent on the strength on the battlefield," he added.

"So if we want Ukraine to prevail as a sovereign independent nation, then we need to provide military support to Ukraine to strengthen their hand and to maximize the likelihood for an outcome in all negotiations which is acceptable for Ukraine."

Stoltenberg also criticized Russia's "reckless" and "dangerous nuclear rhetoric."

"Russia must understand that nuclear war cannot be won and … will have severe consequences for Russia," he stressed.



