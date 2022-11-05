Landslides and floods kill seven in eastern Venezuela

View of houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in the Valle Verde sector of Puerto La Cruz, Anzoategui state, Venezuela, November 4, 2022. (AFP)

Landslides and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least seven people in the coastal state of Anzoategui in eastern Venezuela, regional authorities announced on Friday.

Six bodies were found in the city of Puerto La Cruz, and another, that of a child, in the nearby town of Guanta, said state governor Luis Marcano.

"The whole hill fell down... We are all affected," said Richar Vardagreda, a resident of Puerto La Cruz.

Nearly 80 people have died in Venezuela in recent weeks due to heavy rains, including 54 in a landslide that occurred on October 8 in Las Tejerías, in the north-central state of Aragua, according to official reports.

A thousand rescue workers, volunteers and security officals have been deployed in Anzoategui.

































