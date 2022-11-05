British intel: Russia likely struggling to train new recruits

The Russian military is likely struggling to train its new recruits, including its regular annual conscripts, the British Ministry of Defence said on Saturday in its latest intelligence update.



"Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake," the ministry wrote on Twitter.



Russia's armed forces were already "stretched" by the need to train the roughly 300,000 troops summoned in the partial mobilization drive announced on September 21, the ministry said.



"These issues will be compounded by the additional regular autumn annual conscription cycle ... which is usually expected to bring in an additional 120,000 personnel," it said, noting that new conscripts "likely have minimal training or no training at all."



In the last eight months, Russia has inflicted severe devastation in Ukraine and declared the occupied southern and eastern parts of Russian territory.



Ukraine is fighting back aided by foreign support, with its army making significant gains in recent weeks. This is has put significant pressure on Russia forces.



The British intelligence briefing noted that experienced Russian officers and trainers had been deployed to fight in Ukraine, where some had likely been killed. Furthermore, troops with insufficient training provided little additional combat capability.



"Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training staff, munitions and facilities in Russia," the ministry noted.



Britain has published regular intelligence updates since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow disregards them as propaganda.





