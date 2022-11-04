US, Canada sanction Haitian Senate president for drug trafficking, abuses

The US and Canada sanctioned Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert on Friday for a host of alleged rights abuses and involvement in international drug trafficking.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he personally blacklisted Lambert for "his involvement in significant corruption and a gross violation of human rights," including abuses of power that included undermining the Haitian government's integrity.

The abuses involved at least one extrajudicial killing while Lambert was in power, the top diplomat said.

"This designation imposes consequences for those who undermine democracy through corrupt activities and human rights violations. We continue to support the citizens, organizations, and public servants in Haiti who are committed to generating hope and opportunity for a better future for their nation," Blinken said in a statement.

The State Department also designated Lambert's wife, Jesula Lambert Domond.

The spouses are now prohibited from entering the US under Blinken's authorities, while the Treasury Department separately sanctioned Lambert and ex-Senate President Youri Latortue for their alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking.

The Treasury said Lambert has a more than two-decade history in the international drug trade, using his official position to facilitate the sale of cocaine from Colombia to Haiti, including by ensuring impunity for traffickers in Haiti, and ordering others to engage in violence on his behalf.

The department separately said Latortue has a "lengthy" history of involvement in the drug trade .

"Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue have abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti," Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's top official for financial intelligence , said in a statement. "The United States and our international partners will continue to take action against those who facilitate drug trafficking, enable corruption, and seek to profit from instability in Haiti."





