US announces new $400M military aid package for Ukraine

The US announced on Friday a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine as Kyiv's forces continue to press their counteroffensive across large swathes of Russian-occupied territories.

The latest tranche of military assistance includes funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for future transfers to Ukraine, 45 Refurbished T-72B tanks with updated optics, communications and armor packages, and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The T-72B tanks are being sent to Ukraine as part of a trilateral agreement coordinated with the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

An additional 40 armored boats designed for use on rivers and other inland waterways are being included, as are funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armored vehicles, tactical secure communications systems, and money to train Ukrainian forces and maintain their equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden for the latest round of assistance, pointing in particular to the supply of armored vehicles that he said will "help us liberate Ukrainian land."

"We appreciate this continued support!" Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The US has now given Ukraine more than $18.9 billion in military aid since Biden assumed office in 2021.