US condemns gun attack on former Pakistani prime minister

The US on Thursday "strongly" condemned a gun attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling on the parties in the South Asian nation to remain peaceful.

"United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and the supporters, and hopes for the swift recovery of all who are injured," White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

Asserting that violence has no place in politics, Jean-Pierre said: "We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence."

A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district of the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.

The attack left at least one person dead and 13 others injured, according to police and hospital officials.





