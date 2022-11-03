UN chief says 1.5-degree climate goal in ‘intensive care’ ahead of climate summit in Egypt

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the climate goal to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius is in "intensive care."

"The 1.5 degree is in intensive care and the machines are shaking," he told reporters at the UN headquarters.

He urged bolder action ahead of a UN climate summit in Egypt, also known as COP27.

"It is in high danger. But it is still possible. And my objective in Egypt is to make sure that we gather enough political will to make this possibility really moving forward to make the machines work and to make sure that we progressively move from life-saving to normal perspectives to 1.5 goal," he said.

World leaders are set to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh Nov. 6 - 18 at the 27th annual climate summit.

''Temperatures are on course to rise by as much as 2.8 degrees by the end of the century. And that means our planet is on course for reaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible and forever bake in catastrophic temperature rise,'' said Guterres.

He urged an ''historic pact'' between developed and emerging economies where wealthier countries provide financial and technical assistance.

''COP27 must lay the foundations for much faster, bolder climate action now and in this crucial decade, when the global climate fight will be won or lost. We need all nations and all people on board in these make-or-break next years, starting at COP27,'' he said.



