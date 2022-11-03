Turkish, Belarusian foreign ministers discuss grain export corridor

The Turkish and Belarusian foreign ministers on Thursday discussed the latest developments on the recently resumed grain export corridor, according to diplomatic sources.

The talk between the two officials comes a day after Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the grain deal following mediation by Ankara and the UN.

Türkiye's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Belarus' Vladimir Makey also discussed bilateral ties, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

This July, the Black Sea grain export deal was signed between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

Last Saturday Russia suspended its participation in the deal due to Ukrainian attacks before returning to the deal on Wednesday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Over 10 million tons of grain has been sent through the landmark deal.