Intense fighting reported from Bakhmut and Soledar in Donbass region

The Ukrainian government has reported intense fighting in Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donbass region.



"Dozens of attacks" were repulsed in one day, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television on Wednesday.



Each time the Russian military advances, Ukrainian forces immediately respond with a counterattack, she explained.



According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia continued to attack infrastructure in several regions of the country with missiles and Iranian drones.



According to the authorities in the Kharkiv area, five women and two men were injured in the attacks. Four private houses, two high-rise buildings and a shop were also damaged by artillery fire, it said.



The reports could not be independently verified.



Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Numerous power plants have been hit, and there are power cuts every day.



Power was cut off for awhile in the Kiev region on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, the Ukrenerho energy company said.

