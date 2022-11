214 soldiers to be freed in latest prisoner swap between Russia, Kyiv: separatist leader

A pro-Moscow separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said a prisoner swap was planned with Kyiv on Thursday that will free 107 Russian and separatist soldiers.

"Today we are returning 107 of our fighters from Ukrainian dungeons," Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that 65 of those were from eastern Ukraine's separatist territories. "We will give back the same amount of prisoners to Ukraine."