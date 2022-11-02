News World Wife of Ukraine leader: Russia puts 'technology at service of terror'

Published November 02,2022

Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, speaks at the opening event of Europe's largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 1, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife, Olena Zelenska, has accused Russia of using modern technologies to spread terror, in an appearance at a conference in Lisbon.



"Russian terrorists have chosen a new target for their attacks - our energy infrastructure. They are attacking our power plants," Zelenska said in person to an audience of thousands on Tuesday night.



Russia uses drones, cyberespionage and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure to spread terror, Zelenska said at the annual Web Summit conference.



Commenting on videos of the damage caused by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, Zelenska said that the lights, electricity and internet were failing every day. "Russia is putting technology at the service of terror," she said.



News of Zelenska's appearance at the conference was withheld until the last minute for security reasons.



Kiev reports that Russia has severely damaged around 40% of Ukraine's energy grid in recent weeks with drone and missile attacks. In order to avoid overloading the grid and to allow for repairs, customers are also having their electricity cut off on a staggered basis.



































