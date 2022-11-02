UN CHIEF GRATEFUL FOR TÜRKIYES EFFORTS IN RESUMPTION OF UKRAINE GRAIN DEAL

The UN secretary-general welcomed Russia's participation again in a Ukraine grain deal after Moscow suspended the agreement and he thanked Türkiye for Ankara's diplomatic efforts, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Antonio Guterres "warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the UN Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open," it said.

Guterres continues to engage with all actors toward the renewal and full implementation of the deal and he remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer, said Dujarric.

Russia suspended the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. It resumed implementation of the agreement earlier in the day after mediation from Ankara and the UN.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after Moscow's war on Ukraine in February.