SPAINS FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS KYIV, VOWS TO SUPPORT UKRAINES RECONSTRUCTION

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares traveled to Kyiv on Wednesday and pledged that Spain will help rebuild Ukraine.

"I was moved by the destruction that we've seen today in Kyiv and in the town of Makariv," tweeted Albares, who toured several areas of the Ukrainian capital destroyed by Russian forces.

"Spain will contribute to rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure, culture and heritage."

On behalf of Spain, he handed over 30 ambulances equipped for emergency treatment for pregnant women and childbirth.

He will also meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Albares is the first Spanish minister to visit Ukraine since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's trip in April.

During that visit, Sanchez promised Spain would send officials to Ukraine to investigate possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. Those officials also arrived on Wednesday.

"The agents include forensic experts who will examine dead bodies and are trained to create 3D models of bombed facilities. They will also investigate materials, weapons and explosive devices used, and gather information on the individuals or groups responsible for serious crimes," said Spain's Interior Ministry.

While the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain criticized Madrid in August for not sending enough weapons to Kyiv, the pace of aid has picked up in recent months.

In late October, the Ukrainian defense minister old his Spanish counterpart that Spain was "the first nation to respond" to Kyiv's calls for anti-aircraft launchers and electricity generators.

Spain has agreed to send Aspide and Hawk air defense missile systems to the country. Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are also receiving training on how to use the advanced missile systems at a Spanish military base in Zaragoza.





