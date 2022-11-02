Serbia’s president orders military to take down enemy drones in country’s airspace

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued orders to the military Tuesday to destroy any enemy drones in the country's airspace after unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted over areas bordering Kosovo, according to local media.

Speaking to Radio Television of Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic confirmed that some drones had been spotted filming military bases.

"That's right. Drones filmed one position in the Ground Safety Zone and two barracks. I was informed by the president and supreme commander of the Serbian military, and he gave the order to increase protection in the air, which is now a permanent state of affairs," said Brnabic.

She said this is about the safety of Serbs in Kosovo, and Serbia will take down every drone.

''If it happens again, we will shoot down every one of those aircraft just like any other country would do. I will not provide more information. The president will say more about it, as well as the Minister of Defense, Milos Vucevic,'' said Brnabic.

Vucic's latest directive comes after MiG-29 fighter jets were sent to ward off UAVs spotted above military bases near the boundary with Kosovo.

Vucevic said earlier in the day that the country's armed forces are on alert as tensions escalate with neighboring Kosovo over the issue of car license plates.

He told Happy TV that the military will do whatever is necessary to protect Serbian citizens, including those in Kosovo.

Kosovo has tried many times this year to make its Serb minority renew their car license plates which date before 1999, when Kosovo was part of Serbia. The move has resulted in violent clashes between police and local Serbs.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory.