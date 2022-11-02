PUTIN: RUSSIA WILL NOT HINDER GRAIN EXPORTS FROM UKRAINE BECAUSE OF ERDOĞANS EFFORTS FOR POOR COUNTRIES

Putin: Russia will not hinder grain exports from Ukraine because of Erdoğan's efforts for poor countries

Moscow would not hinder grain supplies from Ukraine to Türkiye in the future due to Ankara's "neutrality," capabilities of its grain processing industry and the Turkish president's efforts aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries, the Russian leader said on Wednesday.

"We will not hinder in the future, in any case, the supply of grain from the territory of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye, (considering) Türkiye's neutrality in the conflict as a whole … the possibilities of the grain processing industry of the Republic of Türkiye and the efforts of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries," he said.

He said that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw from the Ukraine grain deal if Kyiv violates guarantees that the humanitarian corridor will not be used for military purposes.





"I have given instructions to the Defense Ministry to resume our full participation in (the deal). At the same time, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements if these guarantees are violated by Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council in Moscow.

Putin noted that the resumption of the grain deal was achieved due to Türkiye's mediation efforts.

He added that even if Russia withdraws from the grain deal, it is ready to supply food to the "poorest countries" for free.

"In any case, even if Russia withdraws from this deal, we … will be ready to deliver the entire volume of grain that was delivered from the territory of Ukraine to the poorest countries," he said.









