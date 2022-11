Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops Anatoly Kontsevoy at a training centre of the Western Military District for mobilised reservists, in Ryazan Region, Russia October 20, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised.

"Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.