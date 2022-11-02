Pope announces visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan

Pope Francis says he will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in early February.



The head of the Catholic Church said this in a videoconference with African students on Tuesday.



The trip to the African nations was originally planned for early July this year but was cancelled shortly before because of Francis' health problems.



"I had to cancel the trip because my doctor wouldn't let me at that time. But now I can walk a little again, using the cane," the 85-year-old further explained.



The pope has been struggling with a knee ailment for some time, which is why he has repeatedly been confined to a wheelchair and unable to celebrate church ceremonies himself.



Recently, he has been using a walking stick again more often during public appearances.



The Holy See has not yet officially confirmed the new date of the trip.



According to Francis, the visit lasting several days to Catholic Congo and South Sudan was originally scheduled for the end of January.



However, an ambassador had advised February, as the weather was still too unstable in January.



