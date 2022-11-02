OPPOSITIONS RALLY IN BANGLADESH DEMANDS RELEASE OF 3-TIME PREMIER

Thousands of activists from Bangladesh's main opposition political parties demonstrated in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday, demanding that all cases against former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia be withdrawn and that she be allowed to run in general elections next year.

The leaders and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urged the government to immediately withdraw all cases against three-time premier and BNP Chairperson Zia, which they described as "politically motivated" and "fabricated," and free her so that she could freely participate in the next parliamentary election in 2023.

Zia, who has been imprisoned for nearly 17 years after being convicted of two counts of corruption, is now on medical parole after contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated.

The country's Law Minister Anisul Huq, however, warned the opposition party last week that Zia could be sent back to jail before the next national election.

Earlier this month, he also said Zia would be unable to run in the next parliamentary election under existing laws as she had been convicted and sentenced in two separate corruption cases.

Addressing Wednesday's demonstration, BNP leaders, however, warned the government to drop all "false cases" against Zia and her son, as well as another BNP leader Tareq Rahman, or face "dire consequences."

They also urged the government to hand over power to a non-political caretaker government in order to hold a free, fair, and participatory election.

"No national election will be held in Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina (current prime minister)," BNP central leader Mirza Abbas said, adding that if the ruling Awami League (AL) government attempts to hold a one-sided election, a countrywide massive movement will be launched.

The thousands of participants in the demonstration also chanted slogans criticizing the government for the acute energy crisis and increase in the cost of daily necessities.

They referred to the present government as a "failed government," claiming that democracy and human rights are not protected by this "fascist

ruling."