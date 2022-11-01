UK counter-terrorism police take over migrant center firebombing probe

As counter-terrorism police took over the investigation on Tuesday, the deceased man who firebombed a migrant center in the coastal town of Dover, England was named by police as Andrew Leak.

The attack took place on Sunday, and it was previously reported that two or three firebombs were thrown at the migrant processing center. Leak was later found dead inside his car at a nearby petrol station, suspected to have killed himself.

The 66-year-old was from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, southeastern England. Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Olly Wright, who heads the Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: "What appears clear is that this despicable offense was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate-filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism.

"At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses."

Yesterday police searched a property and found items of interest, including media devices, which are currently being inspected.





