Türkiye expects neutral stance from Germany on Greece, Erdoğan tells Scholz over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday told the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over phone that Ankara expects Germany to return to its neutral stance on Türkiye-Greece relations.

He added that he attaches "special importance" to the close dialogue developed with German Chancellor Scholz to strengthen the bilateral relations in every field.

The dialogue between Türkiye and the EU, the negotiations to update Customs Union and the talks on Türkiye's EU accession should be revived, Erdoğan told Scholz.