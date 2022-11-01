OSCE wraps up Ukraine field operations after Russia opposes extension

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has closed field operations in Ukraine after Russia refused an extension in their mandates.

"Following the lack of consensus by the OSCE Permanent Council to extend the mandates of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) and the Project Coordinator in Ukraine, due to the position of the Russian Federation, the OSCE is closing these two field operations today," the OSCE said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was initially announced in late April and June.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, the OSCE chairman-in-office, hailed the significance and "imperative contributions" of the field missions.

"Both field operations have been a vital part of our efforts to support Ukraine and have played a crucial role by assisting and advising on internal reforms, providing objective information, facilitating dialogue where none existed, and working relentlessly for the benefit of people of Ukraine in the most challenging of environments," Rau said.

He added that the group will continue efforts to "secure the release of the OSCE officials who remain unjustifiably detained," referring to three members of the SMM held in Donetsk and Luhansk for over six months.

Rau called on Russia to release OSCE officials "immediately and without any preconditions."

