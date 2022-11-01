Erdoğan to talk with Putin, Zelensky in coming days: Çavuşoğlu

Türkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be speaking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu added that concrete steps need to be taken for the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."

Türkiye, one of the brokers of the July agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has said it has suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kyiv of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

The agreement set to be renewed on November 19 aimed at reducing the global food crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February and had already allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported.

Erdoğan said on Monday Türkiye would pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia's hesitation.

