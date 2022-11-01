Cooperation deals set to be signed at Balkans summit in Berlin

The six states of the Western Balkans are expected to sign several cooperation agreements at a summit meeting in Berlin this week, according to German government sources.



The three agreements concern the mutual recognition of identity cards as well as university and professional degrees, German government sources said on Tuesday. Negotiations on the agreements have taken two years.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the summit with the Western Balkan states Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.



All six countries aspire to join the EU, but are at different stages of their applications.



The six countries are also expected to agree to reform and better link together their energy sectors.



In return, Germany and the EU are ready to pledge "relatively substantial" support, the sources said.

