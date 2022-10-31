Turkish president celebrates Lula over his election victory in Brazil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election as the Brazilian president and wished him success.

In a phone call, Erdoğan said the bilateral relations, which Türkiye and Brazil raised to the level of "strategic partnership" in 2010, will develop further in the new period, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan also said the cooperation between the two G-20 member countries will be a determinant in terms of tackling global challenges.

Lula won Brazil's presidential election second-round runoff Sunday, beating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro after a tense and highly polarized campaign race.

He will start his duty on Jan. 1, 2023, after serving as the nation's 35th president from 2003 to 2010.