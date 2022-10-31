Russia says Black Sea grain shipments 'risky' without its security guarantee

Russia said on Monday that it would be risky for Ukraine to continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow had suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to facilitate shipments.

"In conditions when Russia is talking about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of shipping in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a different character - much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov blamed the actions of the Ukrainian side for disrupting the deal. Russia said on Saturday it was suspending its participation after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of "blackmailing the world with hunger".

Peskov said Russian contacts with Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the grain export deal in July, were continuing. He declined to comment when asked what needed to happen, from Russia's point of view, for the deal to be resumed.

Twelve ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's withdrawal from the deal.

The move has sparked an outcry from Ukraine, NATO, the European Union and the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Russia's move "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food.