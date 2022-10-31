Russia continues talks with Türkiye and UN on grain export deal: Kremlin

Russia continues to engage in talks with Türkiye and the UN on the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Monday after unilaterally suspending the country's participation in the landmark accord.

The continued implementation of the grain deal without Russia's participation is "hardly possible and risky," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a weekly press conference in Moscow.

"In conditions when Russia says it is impossible to guarantee the safety of navigation in these areas, of course, such a deal is unlikely to be implemented. It takes on a different character, much more risky, dangerous and non-guaranteed," Peskov said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

Blaming Ukraine for putting the grain deal at risk, Peskov said Russia remains in contact with Türkiye and the UN through the Russian Foreign Ministry and other agencies.

On Russia's conditions for the deal's possible continuation, Peskov said: "I am not ready to answer this question yet, it is not easy."

Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine had agreed on Sunday on a movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters.

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which oversees shipments under the deal, said the three delegations also agreed to inspect 40 outbound vessels on Monday.

The JCC added that the Russian side was informed of the development.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.