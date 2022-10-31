Putin congratulates Lula, hopes for 'constructive' cooperation: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory and said he hoped for "constructive" cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations... the election results have confirmed your impressive political authority," Putin said in a telegram to Lula, according to the Kremlin. "I hope that through joint efforts we will pursue the development of constructive Russo-Brazilian cooperation in all areas."