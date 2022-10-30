Ukraine envoy urges Berlin not to accept Russians fleeing draft

The new Ukrainian ambassador in Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, has warned Berlin against accepting Russian conscientious objectors into the country.



"It would be wrong of Germany to take in Russian deserters," the diplomat told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, describing them as a "security risk."



The Russians who fled after the Kremlin announced a partial mobilization were "young men who have no regrets, but still want to avoid military service," Makeiev said.



Makeiev officially became his country's ambassador to Germany on Monday. He succeeded Andriy Melnyk, who became known for making unusually sharp criticisms of the German government.



Makeiev said that as ambassador he wanted to ensure that German solidarity with Ukraine continued, but that there needed to be "more speed."



"When I look at Germany's actions in this war, I sometimes think: there's a German sports car driving down the autobahn at 30 km/h."



Germany helps in the end - "but only when it is almost too late, he said.



