Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself - Reuters eyewitness

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in Dover, England, and then killed himself, according to a Reuters photographer present there.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

After the attack, the man tied an improvised noose around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.