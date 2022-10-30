German intelligence warns of greater activity by adversaries

The head of Germany's Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD), Martina Rosenberg, has warned of increasing activity by adversarial intelligence services.



"State-directed intelligence services use all means at their disposal to obtain information, exert influence and pursue their country's interests," Rosenberg told dpa.



MAD had registered "numerous anomalies and spying attempts," Rosenberg said.



Most recently, it had noticed repeated drone flights over German military sites and training centres for Ukrainian soldiers, without it being clear who or what was behind them.



According to Rosenberg's assessment, the activities of foreign intelligence services against the Bundeswehr were already at a "high level" before February 24 when Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.



"The aim of our work is to identify any espionage activities, especially by Russian and Chinese intelligence services, at an early stage and to effectively counter them," Rosenberg said.



