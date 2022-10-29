News World Study: More than seven million displaced people within Ukraine

Most of them are women, with almost a third having been displaced more than once, according to a joint report by the EU asylum agency, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released on Friday.

At the same time, more than six million of those people displaced in or from Ukraine had decided to return to their homes by August.



According to the UN refugee agency, a total of 14.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far.



Three quarters of them went to the four neighbouring EU countries of Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



