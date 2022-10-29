Russian army lost over 70 thousand of soldiers, Ukraine says

The Ukrainian General Staff claimed that Russia has lost 70 thousand 250 soldiers since February 24, when it declared war on Ukraine, and 550 soldiers died on the last day.

In a statement made by the Ukrainian General Staff, it was claimed that a total of 70 thousand 250 Russian soldiers were neutralized since the beginning of the war, and 550 soldiers from the Russian army died on the last day.

It also emphasized that 273 aircraft, 252 helicopters, 2 thousand 659 tanks, 5 thousand 401 armored vehicles, 1708 cannons, 380 rocket launchers and 195 air defense systems belonging to the Russian army were destroyed by Ukraine.

The statement, which said that 4,107 vehicles, 16 ships, light speedboats, and 1406 unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Russian army were also destroyed, added that 351 cruise missiles launched by the Russian army were also shot down by the Ukrainian air defense units.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on September 21 that 5,937 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the war in Ukraine.