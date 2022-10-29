Russia says to raise Nord Stream, Crimea attack at Security Council

Russia said on Saturday that it would raise the Nord Stream pipeline blasts and an alleged drone attack in Crimea, both incidents in which Moscow has alleged British involvement, at the UN Security Council.

"The Russian side intends to draw the attention of the international community, in particular through the UN Security Council, to the series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea, including the involvement of Great Britain," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.