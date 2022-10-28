Ukrainian air force have shot down 300 Iranian drones since September

The Ukrainian military says that it has shot down more than 300 Russian kamikaze drones imported from Iran and known as Shahed-136 models since mid-September.



It was assumed that Russia had ordered 2,400 such drones, although the extent of the stock is unknown.



The Russian army uses these combat drones in several waves, mainly at night.



Kamikaze drones circle over a target area for a while and then crash into a specific target with an explosive charge.



The Ukrainian army also has kamakaze drones, of which the Switchblade-300 type from the USA are already in use, air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told journalists in Kiev on Friday.



Switchblade-600 devices with a longer range are expected to arrive soon. "We hope they will do very well in combat operations in Ukraine," Ihnat said.



However, the Switchblade drones, with ranges between 10 to 40 kilometres, are intended mainly for frontline operations, whereas the Russian Shahed-136 can fly for several hundred kilometres.



In addition to cruise missiles of various types, the Russian army uses the drones to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



Moscow and Tehran continue to deny reports of an arms deal to supply the Iranian drones.



