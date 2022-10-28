Top U.S., Ukrainian officials discuss weapons supplies for Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen check their weapons at a position on the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on October 24, 2022 (AFP Photo)

Kyiv's need for "ammunition and projectiles" featured in discussions between the Ukrainian president's chief of staff and U.S. national security adviser on Friday.

In a phone call, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, briefed Jake Sullivan on the latest situation on the frontlines and Kyiv's push to "de-occupy Ukrainian territories," according to a statement by the Ukrainian side.

"Special attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian army for ammunition and projectiles," read the statement.

Yermak also expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden, U.S. Congress, and the public for "leadership in protecting democratic values in Europe and strongly supporting Ukraine," it added.