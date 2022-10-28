AFTER MUSK PURCHASE, DONALD TRUMP SAYS HES HAPPY TWITTER IN SANE HANDS

 Contact Us
Former president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased it was "now in sane hands." "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 28,2022
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter Inc was in "sane hands" after Elon Musk formally took over, but did not say whether he would return to his account on the platform that banned him.

Trump said he thought his own Truth Social media platform "looks and works better." "I LOVE TRUTH," Trump wrote in a post on his platform. Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk has said he would reinstate Trump's account, but Trump previously said he would not return.