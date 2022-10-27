U.S. uses Ukraine as bargaining chip, former Russian president says

The U.S. uses the lives of Ukrainians as a bargaining chip, Russia's former president said on Thursday.

The representatives of both U.S. political parties explain their fails and victories by the events in Ukraine, said Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, on Telegram.

He said the U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine are paid with lives of the Russian and Ukrainian people because the continuation of the war means more deaths, and the war will not stop as long as arms deliveries continue.

"Ukrainians pay with their lives for the endless supply of American weapons, and for the 'labors' of instructors and mercenaries. They are ready to pay off in the case of the use of a 'dirty bomb'," Medvedev said.

However, Medvedev said the lives of the Russians will be revenged on the battlefield or "in other ways," while Ukrainians will be forgotten.

"Our people are also suffering. But the only difference is that our people will be avenged. All. And on the battlefield, and in other countries far from the battlefields. And certainly not in the framework of untenable lawsuits. In other ways.

"But no one will remember about Ukrainians. The main thing for the American establishment is something else-who will control the House of Representatives and the Senate. Therefore, the war is until the 'victorious end'. Or rather, just the end. The end of Ukraine," he stressed.