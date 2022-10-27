US sees no evidence of 'dirty bomb' plans by Russia or Ukraine

The United States currently has no evidence to indicate an imminent use of a so-called "dirty bomb" containing radioactive material in Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said.



From the US point of view, there is no suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided on the use of such a weapon, "nor have we seen any indications that that the Ukrainians are planing such a thing," the defence secretary said.



Austin also said Ukrainian leaders have stressed that this is not part of their plans.



Russia claims without evidence that Kiev is working on a bomb with nuclear material. According to the Kremlin, the deployment on Ukrainian territory would be a false flag operation designed to discredit Moscow.



In turn, this has raised fears in the West and Ukraine that Russia might detonate a "dirty bomb" to blame the Ukrainian side and create a pretext for military escalation , including the use of tactical nuclear weapons.



The US has been warning the Kremlin for weeks that the use of tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine would have devastating consequences for Russia.



