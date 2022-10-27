NEW ZEALAND PM JACINDA ARDERNS OFFICE ATTACKED WITH SWORD

News World New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's office attacked with sword

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's office attacked with sword

DPA WORLD Published October 27,2022 Subscribe

A woman has been arrested after the office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was attacked with a sword on Thursday.



Police said a 57-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident at Ardern's Auckland office.



"The woman is currently assisting Police with our enquiries into the matter and we are not currently seeking anyone else," a police spokesperson said.



The office was left with a shattered window, while local media reported a smoke bomb was also thrown into the building.



No injuries were reported and the office was unoccupied at the time of the attack, police said.



Ardern is currently in Antarctica to mark 65 years of Scott Base – New Zealand's Antarctic home – and the first full season of Antarctic research and environmental protection after two years of Covid-19 disruption.











































