Kremlin: Russia 'ready to ensure its interests at negotiating table'

Russia is ready to ensure its interests at the negotiating table with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Media reports suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy through Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, inviting him to a dialogue as the war in Ukraine enters its ninth month.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Peskov said: "Our colleague from the African state was willing, said that he would have contacts (with Zelenskyy), and that he would convey Putin's position to the Ukrainian side."

"There is no specific message in this case," Peskov said.

Putin informed Embalo about the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks that took place in March, that an agreement was almost achieved when the Ukrainian side "disappeared," declared its unwillingness to continue negotiations, and subsequently adopted a law prohibiting the Ukrainian side to hold talks with Russia, the spokesman said.

"At the same time, the president stressed that such unwillingness to negotiate and the rejection of already agreed understandings occurred clearly by decree of Washington.

"Now, de facto, Russia has not changed its position, we are ready to ensure our interests at the negotiating table, we want this, but in this case we are talking about complete unwillingness on the part of Ukraine," Peskov said.

On Feb. 24, Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have advanced a counteroffensive, while Moscow has called up more reservists and annexed four Ukrainian regions following what the West denounced as "sham" referendums.