CHAIR OF UN PROBE LASHES OUT AT ISRAELI ENVOYS ANTI-SEMITISM ACCUSATIONS

The head of a UN probe hit back at an Israeli envoy's "anti-Semitism" accusations saying that "we should not be subjected to abuse such as this."

"I am 81 years old and this is the first time I have been accused of anti-Semitism," said Navi Pillay, who served as the former UN human rights chief and former President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

She was responding to Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, who accused the three-person UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, of being anti-Semitic as the panel presented its report to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, which covers human rights.

"We have given all our time and energy because we are so committed to justice, rule of law and human rights issues . We should not be subjected to abuse such as this ... all the things they said are false and lies," said Pillay.

''President (Nelson) Mandela would have not sent me to go and do work in the international courts if I behaved in any way that discriminated on any grounds. So, the abuse is so bad and so false,'' said the South African chair.

The report to the UN panel found that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is now unlawful under international law due to its permanence and the Israeli government's de-facto annexation policies.

Pillay urged the UN and its member states to consider urgent measures to ensure that Israel starts complying with its international legal obligations and acts to end the occupation.





